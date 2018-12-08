KU Law School holds training program

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 07:
The School of Law, University of Kashmir (KU) under the patronage of the Chief Justice, J&K High Court, Gita Mittal organised a one- day training program on ‘Interview Techniques & CV Writing’ for the outgoing students of LLB & BA LLB in the School of Law, KU.
The students from Kashmir Law College also participated in the one day training program.
While welcoming the experts from Delhi University (DU) Prof. Mohammad Hussain, Head and Dean School of Law, said, “We assure the faculty members and students of School of Law that such training programs would be organised in future also as they go a long way in benefitting the students in the challenging legal world.”
Speaking on the occasion Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar who was the guest of honour on the occasion impressed on the importance of such programs.
Malik said, “The students of the valley are immensely talented but suffer difficulty on account of lack of exposure but they can overcome such problems by participating in such programs.”
Dr. Narender Nagarwal and Anumeha Mishra from Delhi University acted as Resource Persons in the program.
The program was coordinated by Dr. S.A. Bhat and Dr. Heena Basharat.