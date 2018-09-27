KU, IUST students protest killing of Srinagar youth

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
Scores of students of University of Kashmir (KU) on Thursday offered funeral in absentia for the slain civilian of Noorbagh area of Srinagar.
Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that the students of various departments gathered outside the Humanities department and took out a protest rally against the killing of 24-year-old youth, Mohammad Saleem Malik during CASO in Noorbagh.
Sources said students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) skipped their classes and protested against Malik’s killing.
IUST officials said protest lasted for some time and the class work resumed later.