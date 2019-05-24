KU, IUST postpone exams scheduled today

May 24, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Kashmir University and Islamic University of Sciences and Technology (IUST) Awantipora have postponed al examination scheduled on Friday, officials said.

An Official said that the B.Ed exam which was supposed to be conducted today has been rescheduled and will be held on May 26 (Sunday).

“The time ane venue for the exams will be same,” he said.

The official further said the backlog exams of first semester-2015 batch has also been postponed.

“The fresh dates for the exam will be notified later, separately,” he said.

IUST), Awantipora has also postponed all the examination scheduled for today.

A varsity spokesman said the fresh dates for the deferred exams will be notified later, separately.