KU, IUST, CUK students flee hostels

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Riyaz Bhat

Students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Sunday evacuated their hostels and left for their homes.

At least 400 students living in the hostels and belonging to different areas of the Valley have left the varsity campus so far.

IUST incharge hostel, Muhammad Amin Bhat said, “At least 500 students are lodged in four hostels of the university of which at least 430 have left.”

He said the panicky students, due to the prevailing situation in the Valley, requested authorities to allow them to leave.

Bhat said the students of Rajouri, Poonch, Leh and Ladakh and foreign countries studying at IUST had not left and were still in the varsity hostels.

Meanwhile, IUST authorities postponed the semester exams scheduled from August 5 to August 9.

However, the university authorities are undecided about the class work.

“This is notified for the information of all the students of the university that the semester examinations scheduled from August 5, 2019 to August 9, 2019 have been postponed and new dates will be notified separately,” the notification displayed on the IUST website reads.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, IUST Registrar Reyaz Rufai said, “We haven’t decided anything about suspending or holding the class work as of now. We will follow the other universities.”

Meanwhile, nearly 600 students lodged at hostels in the University of Kashmir (KU) left for their respective homes on Saturday.

“In KU there are 2000 students in nine hostels of which four are for girls, four for boys and another for research scholars,” a KU official said.

Meanwhile authorities at the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) also suspended the class work and examination scheduled for Monday.

CUK Vice Chancellor Mehrajuddin Mir said, “I will have to postpone the class work and examinations scheduled for Monday.”

The development comes as the State continues to be on the edge following deployment of additional 38,000 security forces in the State last week.

The administration that is under the President’s rule ordered winding up of the Amarnath yatra and asking yatris and tourists to leave Kashmir valley, citing militant threat.



