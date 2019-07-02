KU introduces PG diploma course in Urdu journalism

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Kashmir University has introduced PG Diploma in Urdu journalism at directorate of distance education from session 2019-20.

According to an order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir News Service (KNS) reads that “It is notified for the information of all concerned that in view of the resolution adopted by the academic council at its meeting held on 30-03-2016, the vice chancellor has been pleased to authorize introduction of PG Diploma in Urdu journalism at directorate of distance education from session 2019-20.”

The eligibility for the course is graduation under 10 2 3 with Urdu as one of the subject at 10th/12th level and having secured atleast 40% marks. However, 50% seats shall be reserved for the candidates having graduated with Urdu as one of the subject.

The mode of selection will be on the basis of merit at qualifying examination, the ordfer reads, adding that the intake capacity is 30 seats while as the fee structure is Rs 6000 only.

It added that statues as in vogue for other PG Diploma courses shall be applicable to the course or program. Meanwhile, Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat Jammu and Kashmir, a representative body of Urdu working journalists across Kashmir has expressed its gratitude over the decision taken by the varsity and said it will help Urdu journalism to touch new heights.