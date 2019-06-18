KU inks MoU with National Health Mission

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In a bid to enhance the chances of employability to the Unani Graduates, University of Kashmir today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Health Society (SHS), National Health Mission,(NHM) J&K to introduce six months Bridge Program, Certificate Course in Community Health (BPCCHN).

Recognizing the capacity, capability and expertise of University of Kashmir SHS, NHM, J&K urged the University of Kashmir to collaborate for developing this Program.

Under the aegis of Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir Professor Talat Ahmad and Mission Director, NHM, Bhupinder Kumar an MoU was signed by Dean Academic Affairs, University of Kashmir Professor Akbar Masood on behalf of the University and Dr Om Kumar, Program Manager CPHC,NHM, J&K Government on behalf of NHM, J&K.

The function was attended by many other dignitaries from State Government and University including Registrar, University of Kashmir Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir ; Dean College Development Council, University of Kashmir Professor Mohi-u-din Sangmi; Dean School of Open Learning, Professor Mushtaq Ahmad; Director, Directorate of Lifelong Learning, University of Kashmir, Dr Ghulam Hassan, Project Officer, University of Kashmir, Altaf Hussain, Dr Irfan Shah, APM ,CPHC NHM and Irfan Mushtaq, Law officer, NHM.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs, University of Kashmir, Professor Akbar Masood assured full support to the NHM to take this course to the next level, he further added, that University has been in forefront in developing the skills of the youth in the valley to augment their chances of employability in the market.

“To start with two Program Study Centres (PSCs) are proposed to be established for the said Program; One at JLNM Hospital, Srinagar and another at District Hospital, Pulwama with an intake capacity of 60 candidates in each batch at each PSC, to be followed by establishment of additional PSC’s.

The successful candidates will be later inducted to serve the health and wellness centres, sub-centres as Mid-Level Health Providers and NTPHC’s of the State in various capacities,” said Director DLL, Dr G.H.Mir.