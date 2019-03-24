KU hosts workshop on ‘Industrial Policy, Schemes & Initiatives’

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A workshop on “Industrial Policy, Schemes & Initiatives” was conducted in the Convocation Hall, University of Kashmir on Saturday.

The workshop was presided over by the Chief Guest, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudary. Mehmood Ahmed Shah, Director Industries, Tufail Matoo, Director EDI, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir were the guests of honor.

The workshop was attended by students from different departments of the university and diverse streams of engineering, ITI’s and poly-techniques. The orientation of the workshop was meant to bridge the gap between the academia and the Industrial sector wherein leading Industrialists addressed the student community and showcased some of the success stories in the kiosks lined up outside the auditorium. The workshop was the blend of brainstorming sessions pragmatically integrated with the real life display of products manufactured in Kashmir.

In an effort to reach out to the students, who with their long list of academic qualifications, are seen lined up seeking jobs, the people who have proved their mettle in the industrial sector spoke about their experiences and the hurdles they had to face while establishing themselves in their respective fields in the Industry. People like Shakeel Qalander, Ashraf Mir, Amit Wanchoo, Mukhtar Yousuf, Shahid Kamili and Abdul Hameed shared their experiences with the students and the budding unit holders.

On the occasion, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudary, Chief Guest advised the students to work hard in the areas that would benefit the overall structure of the state and asked them to come up with the ideas that could transform Srinagar district in the ways we all dream of. Mehmood Ahmed Shah, Director Industries & Commerce gave the overall bird’s eye-view of the Industries department and emphasized on the importance of Industrial sector as an engine of growth to the state. Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir, presented the overall dynamics of the University and the importance of integration of different state departments with the University to benefit students. Tufail Matoo, Director EDI, while giving the idea of EDI and its role in establishing the Start-ups spoke about the need to shift from the old paradigm to the new scientific models of business.

The workshop was concluded with signing of Memorandum of Association between the department of Management Studies and the District Industries Centre, Srinagar. The HOD, Department of Management Studies, Mushtaq Ahmed Darzi and the General Managar, District Industries Centre, Syed Sajjad Qadri signed the documents on behalf of their respective departments.

People for the Industries sector and Student community hailed the initiative taken by the District Industries Centre, Srinagar for organizing such kind of an illuminating workshop and hoped that such programs are conducted in future also.