KU hosts seminar on violence against women

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 15:
ELFA International in collaboration with the Centre for Women’s Studies and Research, University of Kashmir Saturday organised a one day workshop on the elimination of violence against women and girls.
The spokesperson of the KU said the motive of the seminar was to galvanize the role of women and reinforce the idea of gender equality.
Dr. Tabassum Firdous Coordinator Centre for Women’s Studies and Research gave the inaugural speech and encouraged participants to speak up about the violence they face in their lives. She urged them not to remain silent.
Dr. Shazia Manzoor, Coordinator MSW, also interacted with the participants and shared different statistics and encouraged participants to break the stereotypes.
Dr. Roshan Ara and Dr. Shazia Malik talked about the importance of the workshop and raising voices against the harassment faced by women on a daily basis
The spokesperson said that the team of ELFA International talked about gender biases.
The students, who participated in the seminar carried oranges and donned orange colour clothes in solidarity with this year's theme of gender equality.
According to the spokesperson, the team of ELFA International explained how impunity, silence and stigma against women have restricted the space for women to evolve. They also tried to explain the plight of girls and women who are experiencing extensive abuse. The awareness regarding the same was raised through different games and activities conducted by Mehran Khan, the CEO ELFA International.
Khan also encouraged the students to raise their voices against injustice and bring forth an inclusive revolution.
Prior to the event, a video was launched wherein, women from different culture and ethnicity came together from all over the world. They talked about the problems that women face in their everyday life. They also explained how it could be eradicated by raising awareness and working towards the betterment of the gender at the grassroots level.