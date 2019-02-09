KU holds video conference on Fulbright Fellowship opportunities

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 08:
A digital video conference regarding “Fulbright and Fulbright- Nehru fellowship opportunities to the US” organized by the office of Dean Research, University of Kashmir was held in the committee room of administrative block KU and was attended by several faculty members, scholars and students.
The virtual outreach program was designed to provide information on Fulbright-Nehru, other Fulbright and Fulbright-Kalam fellowship opportunities for study, research, teaching, etc in US.
Dean Research KU, Prof Zafar Reishi chaired the conference and while welcoming the heads of various departments and scholars of KU highlighted the main aims and objectives of the program.
During the conference a team of two representatives of USIEF (United States-India Educational Foundation) were on video call from Central Office, Delhi and gave an elaborated presentation on various courses and programs offered under Fulbright scholarships and discussed the prerequisites for the applicants.
The representatives explained application procedure for various Master’s, doctoral and post doctoral programs under Fulbright-Nehru, Fulbright-Kalam, Hubert H.Humphrey Fellowship Programs.
The conference was organised in the backdrop of USIEF announcement of annual competition for Fulbright fellowships for Indian citizens for the academic year 2020-2021. It is open to students, teachers and professionals in various fields.
USIEF has started getting paperless from this year and applicants were asked to download instruction page from the website.
The representatives from USIEF informed the participants that a monthly stipend is given to the nominee based on the city in US where he gets admission and USIEF tries to cover every aspect of expenditure of beneficiary’s stay in US.
They also added that they have started getting scholars from Jammu and Kashmir.
Scholars attending the conference were given tips on how to write a sound application which would ensure their selection in the program.
At the concluding session of the conference scholars and faculty members from KU asked queries related to the fellowships which were answered by the representatives.
Dean Research KU, Prof Zafar Reishi also presented vote of thanks on the occasion and thanked everyone for attending the event despite harsh weather conditions.