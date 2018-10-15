KU-HIAL sign MOU to jointly promote education, skill courses in Ladakh

Srinagar, Oct 13:
In a significant initiative which could go a long way in furthering higher education in the Ladakh region, the University of Kashmir and the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together and coordinate in different areas of study including skill development.
At a glittering function in Leh which was presided over by Hon’ble Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik, also Chancellor of the universities, the University of Kashmir and HIAL signed the pact that would closely focus on coordination in areas like skill development, infrastructure building, personality development etc.
The function was organised by Student Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded in 1988, as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.
The MOU was signed by Dr MS Sumbli, Rector (KU’s Leh, Kargil campuses) and Ms Gitanjali JB from the HIAL.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Sumbli said that under the guardianship of Chancellor, and passionate and dynamic leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and active support of the state government and administration, the objectives behind setting up the university’s satellite campuses would be achieved expeditiously.
“The basic objective of establishing satellite campuses in this majestic region has been to impart quality higher education at doorsteps of its aspirants. This MoU is a step towards achieving our objectives, goals as per the specified vision and mission,” he said.
Dr Sumbli said the issues related to conduct of examinations and declaration of results of degree colleges in Ladakh are being resolved on priority. He said the university is, in the larger interest of students, contemplating to delink examinations of this region with examinations of Kashmir University to enable timely determination of eligibility, conduct of examinations and declaration of results. To achieve these objectives, the Vice Chancellor has desired that an examination cell—under the aegis of office of Rector—will be established in satellite campuses with placement of a dedicated deputy registrar/deputy controller.
In his concluding remarks, Dr Sumbli said: “We are committed to work tirelessly to take these campuses to new heights of academic excellence and produce students who can serve the people and humanity with a mission.”