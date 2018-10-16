KU Hazratbal campus under CCTV surveillance

Students suspicious over usage of camera footage
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Oct 15:
Monitoring of Kashmir University’s Hazratbal campus has been intensified as CCTVs have been installed at different gates of the varsity and outside the Vice Chancellor’s chamber.
Officials told Rising Kashmir that the reason to install the cameras is to put a break on thefts, and keep an eye on all the activities near the gates and inside the campus.
“We had the plans to install them way back as various departments witnessed robberies during night hours. So we have decided to curb these activities,” an official said.
However, the authorities denied the fact that camera installation had something to do with rifle snatching cases that took place previously outside the university.
Meanwhile, students are suspicious over the cameras installed inside the varsity as they feel CCTV installation is a ‘ploy to keep an eye on protests in the university.’
“The cameras should solely be used for administrative purposes only. It shouldn’t be used during protests to keep an eye on protestors,” the students said.
They (students) hoped the cameras won’t be used to identify the students and the visuals shouldn’t be handed over to the police to curb protests inside the campus.
“Since the student politics is already banned in the university the authorities have gone a step ahead as they want to keep an eye on student activities now,” the students said.
They further added that the installation of CCTVs is an excuse in the name of keeping an eye on thefts as there is security deployed both in the uniform as well as civvies that roam inside the campus so they don’t find it a reason to have cameras installed just to curb thefts inside the varsity.