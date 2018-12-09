KU goes eco-friendly, introduces bicycles to counter vehicle ban

SAHIL IQBALLSrinagar:
In a significant development, University of Kashmir has taken an eco-friendly initiative by introducing bicycles on the campus.
University officials informed that in order to provide an alternative to the students and visitors coming to the varsity and turning the premises clean, green & eco-friendly, students would be provided with bicycles on the campus. This, they said would bring many changes on an ecological graph of the campus.
Officials said that the students are asked to submit their I-cards to avail the bicycles.
“We appreciate authorities for this wonderful move,” said a group of students. “These initiatives should have come very early,” they said. A research scholar, Afnan Ahmad, said that “It was a good step to ban vehicular moment inside the campus and introduction of bicycles is a welcome step too,” he said.
Meanwhile students said though authorities claim to run pollution-free vehicle inside the campus, however they weren’t clear when they would be able to implement it on the campus.
“Environmental pollution is becoming a challenge now a day’s all over the world so to counter this challenge vehicular ban was a good moment by KU authorities but it should apply both students as well as staff members,” Suhail, student of Linguistic department said.
Pertinently, the vehicular ban order came in the month of August this year following the complaints received by various students about the heavy and unnecessary vehicular moment inside the university’s campus. KU authorities imposed ban on the vehicular moment inside the campus in order to keep the inside campus eco friendly and free from too much of traffic load,
Students and scholars have asked varsity authorities not to be “selective”. They accused them of allowing some blue-eyed students as well as faculty members to run their vehicles inside the varsity premises, thus restricting this ban to students only.
Proctor, University of Kashmir, Naseer Iqbal, told Rising Kashmir “We are planning to create more parking slots for our teaching and nonteaching staff vehicles. As far as the student vehicle entry is concerned it’s hardly possible but I admit there may be some cases but we are 80 per cent successful to stop vehicles at the entrance,” he said. He said that this would also end the rash driving by students on the campus
“We have three eco-friendly vehicles running inside the campus moreover we have decided to provide bicycles to students in case of emergency,” he said.