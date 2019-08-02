KU flouts norms in re-employment of MERC Editor

August 02, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The University of Kashmir (KU) has flouted norms of University Grants Commission (UGC) to re-employ Editor of Media Education and Research Centre (MERC), Muslim Jan, and extended her service tenure by six months. The UGC norms debar the University from engaging non teaching staff including the MERC Editor after retirement.

Muslim had been working as Editor of student newspaper ‘MERC Times’ of media department of KU. She retired on May 31 this year.

However, in gross violation of UGC norms, she was given extension in service on contractual basis by six months by KU administration.

According to the UGC guidelines the services of only teaching faculty including that of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors and senior Professors can be extended on contract basis after retirement.

The 2018-UGC guidelines clearly bar extension in services of non teaching staff. “Subject to the availability of vacant positions and fitness, teachers such as Assistant Professors (AP), Associate Professors (AP), Professors and Senior Professors may be re-employed on contract beyond the age of superannuation at the concerned University, college and institution up to the age of seventy years,” read the guidelines.

Top officials of the University told Rising Kashmir that “there were no norms or statutes of the UGC to grant extension in service to any non-teaching faculty.”

“If a permanent teaching staff including an AP or a Professor retires there is a UGC norm that he/she can be given an extension of six months for the ongoing academic session or whichever was earlier,” officials said.

Kashmir University Registrar, Nisar Ahmad Mir, said, “Muslim Jan was working as an editor in MERC department and she has been given extension on contract basis for the period of six months against the pay of Rs 20,000 per month.”

“Basically the department had to advertise the editor’s post, but it couldn’t be done due to the pending reservation policy,” Mir said.

However, Mir further said that after Jan’s retirement, the editor’s post in the MERC department was lying vacant due to which “she was given a contract to hold the post for six more months.”

“The policy of re-employing of non-teaching staff does not coming under UGC guidelines, but the University can extend services on contractual basis on need basis. The approval for such orders is issued by Vice Chancellor (VC) of University,” Mir said.