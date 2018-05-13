KU fails to declare results, conduct exams for undergrad courses

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
University of Kashmir (KU) has failed to declare results and conduct exams of various for various undergraduate courses.
KU has failed to declare the results of 2nd-semester backlog students who appeared for the examinations in December 2016 are also waiting for the results.
The students of 2015 batch who are studying in their last year also said that the result of the backlog of the first semester is also yet to be declared in which they have applied in year 2017.
Students of 5th and 6th-semester students who have taken admission in the year 2015 are still waiting for their 4th-semester results which were conducted in November 2017.
The delay in results have allegedly caused a number of problem to the last year students, “I was supposed to keep a marks a sheet of my 5th semester to apply for a masters degree in Anna University Chennai but due to the delay and lazy attitude of KU authorities they are yet to declare results of 4th semester by which I am not able to apply for entrance test,” said last year students who are supposed to appear for 5th and 6th semester examinations jointly.
The students of 3rd semesters of 2016 batch said that the result of their 2nd semester is yet to be declared.
They also sighed that the authorities were supposed to conduct the examination of four semesters but so far they have been able to conduct only two examinations compelling in delay of the bachelor's degree.
KU Examinations Controller Mohammad, Yousuf Bhat said: “Of 2015 batch there is only one exam pending of year 5th and 6th semester which we are also going to be held on June 25 jointly.”
“We have also made a date sheet for backlog students of 2nd and 3rd semester and will be notified in coming days and their examinations are probably starting from May 16 or 17,” Bhat said.
He added that it may take a short time to declare the pending results of 5th and 6th-semester students as there is a carry-on system where they will not be stopped to join another class but the date sheets for their examinations will come on time.
Bhat further said that the results of the 2nd semester are pending because the OMR sheets are being scanned as we were having around 1.75 lakhs OMR sheets. In 2-3 days the score will be displayed in a live status of their (students) profile.