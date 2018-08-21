KU expresses solidarity with victims of Kerala flood victims

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 20:
Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad has expressed his deep anguish and solidarity with the victims of the unprecedented flood in Kerala.
In his statement Prof Talat Ahmad said “I can feel how the dreadful situation is in Kerala right now. Kashmir was also hit by devastating floods in 2014 and we can very well understand their pain and suffering. Our thoughts are with Kerala and we stand with its people amidst this colossal tragedy.”
Prof Talat added “The entire Kashmir University fraternity is with them in this hour of grief and we hope that the weather situation may improve in the region in the coming days.”
In Kerala's worst floods in nearly a century, over 357 people have died till date and as per the official reports at least 661,000 were displaced and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 19,512 crore.