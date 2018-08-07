About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KU exams as per schedule today

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

All Kashmir University examinations to be held today will be conducted as per schedule.


Public Relations Officer, KU said no examination has been postponed

