KU exams as per schedule today

Rising Kashmir News
All Kashmir University examinations to be held today will be conducted as per schedule.
Public Relations Officer, KU said no examination has been postponed
Justice K M Joseph, who as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court had set aside the NDA government's decision to impose President's Rule in the state in 2016, was today sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court.Justice Joseph, 60, took oath amid a row with the Centre over ...More
Four army men including an officer and two militants were killed in an ongoing operation at Gurez sector of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday morning. An army officer said that army men of 36 RR intercepted a group of infiltrators near Bakhtor area of Gurez along...More
Normal life resumed in Kashmir on Tuesday after remaining crippled for two days in view of the strike call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court. Educational institutions, shops and ...More
Government forces Tuesday morning launched a massive search operation here in Bagtore area of Gurez following brief exchange of fire along the border. Officails said the troopers across the border exchanged heavy fire in Bagtore area of Gurez.The exchange of fire lasted for ...More
Rains Tuesday lashed parts of Kashmir valley bringing respite to people after three days of hot weather conditions. As per an official in Meteorological Department the central Kashmir is going to witness rain in periodic conditions on today. The roads inside localities at se...More
After a two day suspension of pilgrimage temporarily, fresh batch of 454 pilgrims on Tuesday left from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath Cave Shrine in a convoy of 11 vehicles chanting ‘bam bam bhole’. “The pilgrims left from here to perform pilgrimage ...More
Train service resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists had called strike on Sunday and Monday against any move to weaken the Article 35 A. The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday after hearing a number o...More
