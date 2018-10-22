KU, DSEK reschedule exams

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 21:
The University of Kashmir and the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) rescheduled the exams to be held on Monday, 22 October 2018.
The examination of the papers of B.G. 1st semester of the University of Kashmir has been rescheduled and would now be conducted on Wednesday 24 October 2018, a KU statement said on Sunday.
The KU statement said, however, the rest of examinations scheduled to be conducted on Monday, 22 October 2018 would be held as per schedule.
Meanwhile, DSEK on Sunday postponed the 12th standard annual examination scheduled on October 22.
DSEK officials told Rising Kashmir that the examination of English paper of 12th standard scheduled on Monday had been postponed.
Director DSEK, Ghulam Nabi Itoo said, "We have decided to postpone the examinations and the revised date of this paper will be announced separately."