KU distributes Horticulture paper instead of Botany to UG students

July 30, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

For the second time in a week, the University of Kashmir (KU) on Monday presented a ‘wrong’ question paper to 4th semester undergraduate students.

The students appeared for the examination of Botany paper but due to the negligence of KU authorities, Horticulture paper was served to 4th semester students.

Earlier on Thursday the 4th semester B.Sc undergraduate students were given a question paper of Fisheries subject while the examination on the date was scheduled for Zoology paper.

Insha, one of the students said the KU officials are saying that they go for reexamination of the Zoology paper which was wrongly presented to them on 25-07-2019, adding, “We cannot spend our whole life to pursue our bachelors degree.”

She said, “Today KU examination authorities again confused the students by providing us Horticulture paper while the examination was scheduled for the Plant Physiology paper of the Botany subject.”

Students said the KU authorities are hardly bothered about our career.

“Irony is that the college authorities even after knowing that the question paper of Botany subject was out of syllabi, they told us to write whatever we can,” the B.Sc 4th semester students said.

KU’s Controller Examinations, Farooq Ahmad Mir said they are looking into the matter.

He said, “We are ascertaining as to what the paper setter has included in the Botany subject.”