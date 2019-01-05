KU delays exams for distance mode courses, students worried

Sahil iqballSrinagar, Jan 04:
University of Kashmir has not been able to conduct the exams of distance mode learning programs like B. Ed and MA for the year 2017 leaving the students worried about their careers.
Students of Kashmir University enrolled for different programs through distance mode have alleged that the varsity authorities have failed to conduct their exams so far. According to the students they have got admission in their respective programs in the month of October 2017 and since then they haven’t appeared in any semester examination.
“It seems the KU authorities have forgotten us. They are ruining our careers and the two-year course may take us five years to complete,” said Rukaya Rashid, a student of Economics.
Earlier in the month of August 2018, KU has conducted internal exams of the said courses and has asked the students to submit their examination forms for the first two semesters but a formal date sheet is yet to be issued.
“I have opted for MA through distance mode in the year 2017 but still haven’t appeared in any of the semester exams so I decided to quit the course and have opted for a course through regular mode now,” said Saima a student of Social Work.
Farooq Ahmed Mir, Controller Examinations KU said, “We may conduct B.Ed exams during winters but we have to wait for MA courses as the concerned departments have not submitted course completion certificates yet. As soon as they submit the report we will announce the date sheet,” he added.
“Due to some administrative reshuffle in the Department of Distance Education the submission of reports has got delayed,” Mir added.