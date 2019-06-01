KU creates 'ghost’ students for positive feedback

June 01, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Students of University of Kashmir (KU) had given a ‘negative feedback’ to the queries of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) while University authorities are said to have ‘manufactured and manipulated’ the students for a ‘favourable’ feedback.

An official source said that in the process of students’ feedback to NAAC, many student representatives of different departments had given negative feedback to NAAC queries—pertaining to research, academics and extracurricular activities of the varsity.

Sources said, “Most of the students of whom the contact numbers, email IDs and other communication addresses were sent to NAAC headquarters Bangalore for their feedback with regard to different curricula of the varsity did not respond to the calls, emails and other modes of communication.”

“The student representatives have given negative feedback to NAAC against KU,” he said.

“Ahead of the NAAC visit, all departments of KU were asked to provide contact numbers of the toppers of their respective departments which the varsity was supposed to send to NAAC headquarters in Bangalore to fetch student’s feedback with regard to the university,” sources said adding, “The NAAC after getting negative feedback from the students, the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) of KU gathered its manipulated students to give positive feedback in favour of the varsity.”

The students also alleged that in several departments there was no proper infrastructure and important tools for the students but ahead of the NAAC inspection, everything was purchased, not for the students but to impress the visiting team.

One of the students who was a part of interaction with NAAC team said, “Before the NAAC visit, we were having no projectors in our department but a few days ahead of NAAC team’s visit, the KU authorities in an Illusionistic way installed some new projectors—not to educate us but to bag the accreditation.”

KU’s DSW head, Prof Rayees Ahmad Qadri said, “In the interaction between NAAC team and students, nobody from the administration was allowed to attend the conversation. So I cannot tell you about the interaction between them.”

Qadri said the contact numbers and the email addresses of the students which were forwarded to NAAC headquarters were of the class representatives, adding that they were in touch with DSW to give feedback to the NAAC team regarding research, academics and extracurricular activities.

“No university across the country is perfect; there are loopholes in every institution. Yes, if students will tell me what their reply is, I will definitely tell them to give positive feedback even if there are certain loopholes in the varsity. I cannot tell them go for negative feedback,” Qadri said.