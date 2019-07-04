KU condoles demise of Registrar’s brother

July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To mourn the demise of Muhammad Afzal Mir, elder brother of Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir who passed away on Monday evening July, 01, 2019 several condolence meetings were held at varsity campus during which rich tributes were paid to the deceased, and sympathies expressed with the Dr Nisar and his family.

Several delegations comprising office bearers and executive members of teaching, non-teaching associations of KU, other employees of the University, academia and members of civil society also visited the bereaved family to offer their condolences.

Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) executive held a condolence meeting and passed a condolence resolution expressing sympathy with Dr Nisar. Later a delegation of the KUTA led by its President, Dr. Muheet Ahmed Butt visited the bereaved family at Dadsara, Tral to offer condolences and express solidarity with Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir.

The university teachers’ social media platform was flooded with condolence messages from the teachers.

Members prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannah and for the patience and forbearance to Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir and his entire bereaved family.

A condolence meeting was also held by Kashmir University Officers Association (KUOA) during which the members prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Later KUOA Executive Body under the

Executive body of Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) held a condolence meeting under acting President, Saber. The members on behalf of non -teaching fraternity of KU extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family especially Dr. Mir and prayed Almighty to bestow patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile a condolence meeting was also held in the Department of Hindi KU which was attended by Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff, Scholars and Students of the department. The members expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Mir’s brother and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.