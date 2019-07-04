About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KU condoles demise of Registrar’s brother

To mourn the demise of Muhammad Afzal Mir, elder brother of Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir who passed away on Monday evening July, 01, 2019 several condolence meetings were held at varsity campus during which rich tributes were paid to the deceased, and sympathies expressed with the Dr Nisar and his family.
Several delegations comprising office bearers and executive members of teaching, non-teaching associations of KU, other employees of the University, academia and members of civil society also visited the bereaved family to offer their condolences.
Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) executive held a condolence meeting and passed a condolence resolution expressing sympathy with Dr Nisar. Later a delegation of the KUTA led by its President, Dr. Muheet Ahmed Butt visited the bereaved family at Dadsara, Tral to offer condolences and express solidarity with Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir.
The university teachers’ social media platform was flooded with condolence messages from the teachers.
Members prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannah and for the patience and forbearance to Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir and his entire bereaved family.
A condolence meeting was also held by Kashmir University Officers Association (KUOA) during which the members prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Later KUOA Executive Body under the
Executive body of Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) held a condolence meeting under acting President, Saber. The members on behalf of non -teaching fraternity of KU extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family especially Dr. Mir and prayed Almighty to bestow patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile a condolence meeting was also held in the Department of Hindi KU which was attended by Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff, Scholars and Students of the department. The members expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Mir’s brother and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Latest News

Parliament approves teachers reservation bill

Parliament approves teachers reservation bill

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Faesal opposes restrictions on highway during yatra

Faesal opposes restrictions on highway during yatra

Jul 03 | Agencies
Four-fold increase in number of rapes against children between 1994 an ...

Four-fold increase in number of rapes against children between 1994 an ...

Jul 03 | Agencies
800 militants killed in J&K between 2014-18: GoI

800 militants killed in J&K between 2014-18: GoI

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
GoI has no plans to scrap sedition law

GoI has no plans to scrap sedition law

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Complaint against Mehbooba over

Complaint against Mehbooba over 'seditious' statement forwarded to Jam ...

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Two bodies recovered under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag

Two bodies recovered under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag

Jul 03 | Agencies
Airstrike kills 40 at Tripoli migrant detention centre

Airstrike kills 40 at Tripoli migrant detention centre

Jul 03 |
CBI conducts searches at 48 places in India over banking scams

CBI conducts searches at 48 places in India over banking scams

Jul 03 | Agencies
Two persons shot dead at Lahore airport

Two persons shot dead at Lahore airport

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Police detain 8 drug peddlers in Poonch

Police detain 8 drug peddlers in Poonch

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Bu ...

10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Bu ...

Jul 03 | Agencies
Leh gets mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray ...

Leh gets mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray ...

Jul 03 | PTI
Fourth batch of 4,694 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

Fourth batch of 4,694 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra

Jul 03 | PTI
Six dead, 19 missing in Maharashtra dam breach

Six dead, 19 missing in Maharashtra dam breach

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Teenage girl found hanged in orchard in Anantnag village

Teenage girl found hanged in orchard in Anantnag village

Jul 03 | RK Online Desk
US designates Baloch militants in Pak as "terrorists"

US designates Baloch militants in Pak as "terrorists"

Jul 03 | Press Trust of India
Amarnath yatra:Train services on Banihal-Qazigund section to be suspen ...

Amarnath yatra:Train services on Banihal-Qazigund section to be suspen ...

Jul 03 | PTI
Hurriyat condemns slapping of PSA on Gulzar

Hurriyat condemns slapping of PSA on Gulzar

Jul 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KU condoles demise of Registrar’s brother

              

To mourn the demise of Muhammad Afzal Mir, elder brother of Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir who passed away on Monday evening July, 01, 2019 several condolence meetings were held at varsity campus during which rich tributes were paid to the deceased, and sympathies expressed with the Dr Nisar and his family.
Several delegations comprising office bearers and executive members of teaching, non-teaching associations of KU, other employees of the University, academia and members of civil society also visited the bereaved family to offer their condolences.
Kashmir University Teachers Association (KUTA) executive held a condolence meeting and passed a condolence resolution expressing sympathy with Dr Nisar. Later a delegation of the KUTA led by its President, Dr. Muheet Ahmed Butt visited the bereaved family at Dadsara, Tral to offer condolences and express solidarity with Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir.
The university teachers’ social media platform was flooded with condolence messages from the teachers.
Members prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannah and for the patience and forbearance to Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir and his entire bereaved family.
A condolence meeting was also held by Kashmir University Officers Association (KUOA) during which the members prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Later KUOA Executive Body under the
Executive body of Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) held a condolence meeting under acting President, Saber. The members on behalf of non -teaching fraternity of KU extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family especially Dr. Mir and prayed Almighty to bestow patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile a condolence meeting was also held in the Department of Hindi KU which was attended by Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff, Scholars and Students of the department. The members expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Mir’s brother and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

News From Rising Kashmir

;