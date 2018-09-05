KU condoles demise of mother of Vice Chancellor Prof Talat

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 04:
To mourn the demise of mother of Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad a condolence meeting was held today at University`s Convocation Complex which was chaired by acting VC and Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof Musadiq Amin Sahaf.
During the condolence meeting rich tributes were paid to Khurshida Ahmad mother of KU VC, Prof Talat and fateha was offered to the memory of the deceased. The members expressed grief and sorrow and prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family of Vice Chancellor to bear this irreparable loss.
Besides Dean Research KU Prof Zaffar Reishi , Registrar and DCDC KU, Prof Neelofar Khan and Director Convocation Complex, Dr M.S Sumbli, the meeting was attended by Deans of various faculties, Heads of the departments/Directors of various centers/satellite campuses, officers of the administration, President KUTA along with his office bearers, President KUOA along with his office bearers,, President KUMSA along with his office bearers and other teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.
Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was also held at KU grounds chaired by President KUMSA in which the teams who are presently participating in the ongoing 16th All India Vice-Chancellors’ T20 Cricket tournament 2018 condoled the demise of mother of Vice Chancellor and expressed grief with the bereaved family.