KU co-hosts 3-day Congress on nano-medical sciences

Next-gen scientists interact with globally renowned academics, researchers, medical professionals
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 28:
Recently the University of Kashmir co-hosted the 6th World Congress on Nano-medical Sciences (ISNSCON-2018) held in New Delhi from Jan 7-9, 2019 with University of Delhi and Jamia Hamdard. The International Society of Nano-medical Sciences (ISNS) brought representatives from various disciplines, such as scientific, technological, clinical, legal, environmental, ethical, etc., under a common forum for meeting today's healthcare challenges. Being a multidisciplinary subject, Nanotechnology has multifaceted applications including those in medicine, electronics, food, agriculture, textile, environment, space and energy sectors. Nano-medicine particularly, is emerging as a thrust research area globally in providing solutions to many problems faced in the treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes and various infectious diseases. This congress provided a unique opportunity for the next generation of scientists to share a common dais and directly interact with globally renowned academicians, researchers and medical professionals, from the fields of nano-medical sciences and allied areas. The 3-day Congress was inaugurated by eminent national and international scientists and policy makers, which included among other dignitaries, Founder President ISNS, Prof. Thomas M.S. Chang, Secretary Department of Science and Technology GoI, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Chairman ISNSCON & Vice Chancellor Hamdard University, Prof. Syed E. Hasnain, and Hon’ble Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof. Talat Ahmad. President ISNSCON, Prof. Ramesh Chandra delivered the welcome address and Prof. Ashutosh Sharma delivered the Presidential address. Along with other dignitaries Prof Talat Ahmad was felicitated by the organizers of the Congress on this occasion.
University of Kashmir under the patronage of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad and Co-patronage of Dean Research, Prof Zafar A Reshi, officially co-hosted the congress. The organizing team from the co-host University of Kashmir was led by Dr. Rabia Hamid, Coordinator Department of Nanotechnology as Convenor, and included Dr. Tariq Maqbool from Department of Nanotechnology as co-convenor, faculty from other departments namely Dr. Wajahat A Shah from Department of Chemistry as co-convenor, Dr Shaida A Andrabi from Department of Biochemistry and Dr. Abrar Qurashi from Department of Biotechnology.
University of Kashmir conducted two technical sessions on the theme “Nanotechnology in Drug and Vaccine Development” in the Congress on January 9, 2019 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Convenor, Dr. Rabia Hamid briefed the audience about the theme of the session and welcomed the dignitaries, speakers and delegates from within and outside India. Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof. Talat Ahmad delivered the inaugural welcome address highlighting the importance of such scientific events in context of global advancements in frontier research areas that in future are bound to have profound effects on the humankind. Prof. Talat Ahmad also felicitated the Chief Guest Prof. Syed E. Hasnain Chairman ISNSCON and Vice Chancellor Jamia Hamdard, and the invited Chairperson Prof. Absar Ahmad, Director, Interdisciplinary Nanotechnology Center, AMU Aligarh.
First technical session conducted by University of Kashmir on the theme “Nanotechnology in Drug and Vaccine Development” was chaired by Prof. Absar Ahmad and Dr. Rabia Hamid, which included three invited lectures by experts from top institutions in India and France and three oral presentations. Second technical session conducted on the same theme was chaired by Prof. Syed Wajahat A Shah and Dr. Tariq Maqbool, which also included three invited lectures by experts from top institutions in India and three oral presentations. The State Tourism Department of J&K provided partial sponsorship for the sessions.
University of Kashmir also sponsored a contingent of ten research scholars and PG students from various Departments of the University to participate in the Congress as part of the University delegation. Faculty and students were encouraged to submit abstracts for poster and oral presentations. Out of the many abstracts submitted from University of Kashmir, 19 abstracts were accepted for poster presentations and one abstract for oral presentations in various technical sessions conducted during the congress. All these 20 abstracts will be published in The Journal of Artificial Cells, Nanomedicine and Biotechnology" an international journal of high repute published by Taylor & Francis. Scholars from University of Kashmir bagged two awards in the category of 20 best poster presentations sponsored by American Chemical Society (ACS), which includes a certificate and a cash prize of five thousand rupees. Besides, the faculty and students interacted and exchanged research ideas with renowned top notch scientists in the field of Nanomedicine and allied areas. It was for the first time that the University co-hosted such an international event in this discipline in which delegates from about 30 different countries participated. The congress ended with a valedictory address by Prof. Shekar C Mande, Secretary DSIR & DG, CSIR.