KU clarifies

Srinagar, Nov 12:
University of Kashmir on Monday issued a detailed clarification regarding a new story published in a local daily titled "Scores of B.Ed students distressed by faulty results declared by KU" on November 06, 2018.
In a statement issued here KU spokesperson said that the varsity took a policy decision to rationalize the fee structure in 2016 as it was not revised since a long time.
“The fee hike was discussed in different statutory bodies and finally approved by the University Council which is the apex decision making body of the University. The fee in all the courses offered by the university was hiked that included B.Ed course. The fee structure of B.Ed course had to be doubled as this course was initially of one year and now it has been made a two year course (four semesters), in accordance with the policy in vogue in other Universities and Institutions,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson further added that the Private B.Ed Colleges did not pay revised fee but challenged it through a write petition before the High Court of J&K. The authorities in the University of Kashmir being quite conscious of their sacred responsibility not only continued with admission process but facilitated smooth class work of these students. The university authorities time and again reminded the Private College Association about their non payment of fee and its logical fall out but they did not pay any heed to it. The Private Colleges were allowed to submit Registration Returns of their students so as to ensure their timely examination with a caveat to pay the fee. The University took a decision to hold the examination of these students and also continued its persuasion to Private Colleges for the payment of fee which they did not. The University authorities had no option but to withhold the result of these students.
The present dispensation in the University of Kashmir worked proactively and convened a series of meetings of the representatives of Private Colleges wherein it was finally decided to declare the result of these students and to resolve the issue of fee hike either after the next court hearing or otherwise, the spokesperson said.
The result of these students was declared in consultation with the representatives of Private B.Ed Colleges twice and none of them raised the issue of non submission of awards of internal assessment marks by them. When a College submits internal awards of the majority of the students but omits a few who are on the rolls of their College, the logical inference is that the students whose internal marks have not been submitted have not either appeared in the Internal assessment test or failed in the test. If the colleges have not submitted the internal marks of some of their students, the university cannot be blamed for their lapse. There are a number of Private B.Ed Colleges who have now submitted Internal Marks of the students. The university statutes prescribe that a candidate is not eligible to appear in the ensuing examination unless he/she passes the Internal Assessments. The candidate whose marks have not been sent by the private College authorities cannot be declared to have passed the examination. Some Colleges have now, after the declaration of the result, admitted in writing their mistake of not submitting the marks of internal assessments for which Vice-chancellor has constituted a committee under the Chairmanship of the Dean Academic Affairs to look into it as the University is being ridiculed for the fault of some of the Private Colleges who have failed to submit Internal Assessment marks before the declaration of the result, KU spokesperson said.