KU celebrates World Tourism Day

Srinagar, Sept 27:
The Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir held day-long celebrations on the eve of World Tourism Day- 2018 on the theme “Tourism and the Digital Transformation’.
In a statement on Thursday, the official spokesperson said the day started with the inaugural function in which the Head of the Department, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, was presented the World Tourism Day 2018 Card prepared by the tourism students of the department.
Prof Mushtaq, in his presidential address, highlighted the importance of the tourism industry and gave a brief scenario of the tourism industry of the state. He also gave an account of the impact of digitization on the tourism industry and its stakeholders.
The spokesperson said that the Coordinator of the Tourism programme Dr Shahnawaz stressed to explore the opportunities provided to the tourism sector by technological advances which includes big data, artificial intelligence and digital platforms. Different activities marked the day included sessions conducted by tourism faculty members Dr Zubair and Dr Janiffer. Oral and poster presentations were also made by the tourism scholars and students.
The spokesperson further said the celebrations shall also include the Leadership Development Cum Adventure camp for three days from 27th September 2018 to Gangbal and Nundkol lakes.
“The objective will be to create awareness among the community regarding preservation of the environment on the tourist spots and appropriate ways of delivering tourism services by taking the advantage of the digital advancements in the tourism industry,” the spokesperson said.