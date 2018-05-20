KU authorities ‘delaying’ start of approved civil engineering branch at ECIT Zakura campus

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, May 19:
University of Kashmir authorities are delaying the introduction of Civil Engineering branch in the Engineering College Institute of Technology (ECIT) , Zakura Campus despite having good infrastructure in place.
The Engineering College Institute of Technology, Zakura has blamed KU administration for not introducing the civil engineering branch there saying there is good infrastructure available as compared to other engineering colleges of the valley but are being stopped from starting the civil engineering branch.
Director, Institute of Technology, Prof G M Bhat said, “KU authorities are unnecessarily delaying the start of civil engineering branch at Zakura campus. We have entire infrastructure available to start the civil engineering course in Zakura campus but Kashmir University authorities are not interested to admit the students in civil engineering.”
He further said last year he has submitted a proposal of civil engineering branch which was approved by special expert committee followed by Deans Committee and finally by the Academic Council which is headed by Vice-chancellor who, but unfortunately till date the course has not been started.
He also said, “If the civil engineering branch is not started in coming days, we will again miss an academic year of civil engineering branch in Zakura Campus.”
The civil engineering students who have taken admission in the engineering colleges outside the Kashmir are interested to study in KU engineering college at Institute of Technology, Zakura for quality education but due to unavailability of the said branch, they are compelled to continue studies in the outside colleges.
A civil engineering student, Insha Wani who is studying in Lovely Professional University (LPU) said, “Due to the lack of civil engineering branch in Kashmir University many students are being forced to take admissions in the outstate universities and colleges because the fee-structure in other private colleges is much higher as compared to government engineering colleges.”
Wani said, “There is need to introduce all branches in KU and more important is that the campus authorities need to upgrade the intake capacity so that more engineering students will get accommodated in KU’s Zakura campus and other campuses as well.”
Another civil engineering student who had taken admission in a private engineering college at Bangalore last year said her first preference was to pursue civil engineering from the Kashmir University but due to the failure of authorities to establish a civil engineering branch in Zakura campus, she was forced to move outside Kashmir to pursue B.Tech.
