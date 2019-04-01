KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Professor Akbar Masood, Head Department of Biochemistry, has been appointed as Dean Academic Affairs at University of Kashmir.

Prof Akbar has done MSc from AMU and PhD from Industrial Toxicology Research Centre, Lucknow.

He has been associated with Department of Biochemistry, KU as a faculty since 1988.

The professor has 22 years administrative experience and has served the university at various key positions including as Head of the Department (HoD), Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences and Dean School of Unani and Ayurvedic Medicine.

He has been a member of almost all the significant statutory bodies (University Council, syndicate, finance committee, etc) of the University.