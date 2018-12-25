KU announces winter vacation from Jan 1

Srinagar:
University of Kashmir (KU) on Monday announced winter vacations for main and satellite campuses from January 1, 2019, to February 28, 2019.
According to an order the Varsity said that the teaching departments of the main and satellite campuses, Kashmir, shall close for winter vacations.
“However, all the Departmental offices shall function normally and the Heads of the Departments shall ensure that the examinations are conducted as per schedule,” order by Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs reads.