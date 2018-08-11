KU announces summer vacation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 10:
Authorities at University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday announced summer vacation for teaching departments in the main campus Hazratbal and its satellite campuses from 16-25 August.
According to orders of KU authorities, “The teaching departments of the main and satellite campus (Kashmir) shall close for summer vacation from 16-25 August.”
The order further reads that the administrative offices/ support system of the departments shall function normally and the heads of the departments shall ensure that the examinations/ entrance test for admission to PG programmes are conducted as per schedule.