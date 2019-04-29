KU alumnus among 3 held in Chanapora Police Post attack case

April 29, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

An alumnus of the University of Kashmir (KU) was among three youth held on Sunday by Police in connection with the recent attack on Chanapora Police Post in Srinagar.

Mushtaq Ahmad, who completed his Masters in Education from KU in 2018, was picked up by Police along with two others, Junaid Ahmad Dar, also a militant and Lateef, an Over Ground Worker (OGW), from undisclosed locations in Wathoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said the trio was involved in Friday evening attack on Police Post at Chanapora area of the city in which a policeman, who was performing sentry duty at the Post, was seriously wounded.

“The militants tried to snatch his weapon. However, they could not as the weapon was chained with his belt,” Mughal told reporters at Police Station Sadder.

As per the initial investigation, they are associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit, he said. “Mushtaq and Junaid were associated with JeM from the past one year. Police records suggest Junaid has been involved in stone pelting and instigation.”

On Friday evening, constable Feroz Ahmad was injured after militants fired at him when he was guarding the Police post.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura and his condition is stated as “serious.”

An FIR No 79/2019 has been registered at Police Station Sadder.

Mughal said during the investigation, Police has “not been able to link them” with the Al-Umar Mujahideen that claimed the responsibility of the attack.

“We will work on this aspect also,” the SSP said.

He said immediately after the attack, Police strengthened its intelligence grid and started collecting digital evidence to nab the attackers.

“Some suspects, who were already on the radar of Police were focussed upon and they were picked during nocturnal raids from different locations in Wathoora area of Budgam,” Mughal said.

Modus operandi

The City Police chief said Lateef drove a motorcycle with Mushtaq and Junaid on pillions and stopped little away from the Police Post.

“First, Junaid went inside the police post on the pretext to know the verification status of the passport. He crossed the sentry at least thrice and went upstairs after getting frisked,” the SSP said.

He said inside the police post, Junaid observed that sentry was isolated and assumed there was no backup of forces, so the sentry could be targeted.

“He came out of police post and told the scene to his colleague. Junaid again came inside while Mushtaq, wearing a Pheran and helmet, followed after him. When the sentry asked Mushtaq to lift the Pheran, a traditional winter cloak, to get searched, he opened fired at the sentry,” Mughal said.

He said the alert sentry pushed Mushtaq, who fired two bullets with his pistol, one of which hit the sentry.

“The sentry fired in air but collapsed while police personnel inside the police post also fired in air. The militants managed to escape,” the city police head said.

On whether the security was heightened in Srinagar especially around police stations after the attack, the SSP said it was a routine drill and police had got slightly active after the attack.

“Otherwise, we remain on job 24x7,” he said.

Mughal said the case was linked with the Pulwama district where one militant Sameer Ahmad is active.

“Sameer, who studied M.A. in Earth Sciences, and Mushtaq had been colleagues in KU,” he said.

On Sameer’s instructions, the SSP said the trio tried to loot weapons.

He said the trio was nabbed with the assistance of Budgam Police and 53 RR within 30-hours after the attack.

“A Chinese pistol, two magazines, six live rounds were recovered from their possession while a Pulsar bike was also seized,” Mughal said adding that further investigation was on in the case.

About the number of active militants in Srinagar, Mughal said as per the reports, eight to 10 militants were in Srinagar.

“Srinagar being a central place is accessible from neighbouring districts. We have had no militancy incident in Srinagar during the entire elections process. The presence (of militants) could be there but it could be a movement thing. But, security grid is there, we will be able to trace them,” he said.