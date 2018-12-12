KU 2016 undergraduate batch demands result declaration

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec:
It took University of Kashmir (KU) nearly a year to declare results of one semester of 2016 undergraduate (UG) batch while the results of other semesters of the same batch is yet to be declared.
The batch is about to complete the under graduation course by July-August 2019 but the examination wing has declared the results of only one semester.
The varsity is now 'compelling' the undergrad students of 2016 batch to apply for the 5th and 6th semesters jointly without declaring results of previous semesters in which they had appeared around two years ago.
Apart from the declaration of results issue, the students said they fear the loss of one academic year.
They said, “KU authorities have already ‘spoiled’ one academic year of our senior (2015) batch who were not set eligible to go for the post-graduation courses in their respective fields as the results of some backlog papers were pending which KU was supposed to declare before holding post-graduate entrance test.”
One of the undergrad students Umar Nazir Dar said, “The result has been declared only for the first semester in which we appeared for examinations in January 2017 of which results were declared in January 2018, probably a year after.”
He also said that despite passage of more than one year they appeared for the second semester in June-July 2017, the KU authorities seem to be in deep slumber and are not declaring results of 2016 UG batch.
Another student of the batch, Sumaya Jan (name changed) said that our third-semester examinations started in April 2018 which took KU 55 days to culminate, adding “Now recently, we appeared for the fourth semester in November 2018 of which we are not expecting results at least a quarter before.”
Earlier the 2015 UG students have accused the KU of wasting their one complete academic year due to the failure of the administration to declare their results.
KU Controller Examination, Farooq Ahmad Mir said, "We are working hard to overcome the issue of delay in result declaration."
He said KU will soon declare all results. "The results of the second semester of 2016 batch will be declared within a week," Mir added.