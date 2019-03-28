KTMF welcomes Govt ban on disposable articles

March 28, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Kashmir Traders Manufactures Federation on Wednesday welcomed the Government decision to ban the disposable articles in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a notification Department of Forest, Environment and Ecology has put a complete ban on the disposable items in the State, which would hit the market of disposable items.

However, KTMF has welcomed the ban, saying we should appreciate this order.

President of KTMF, Yasin Khan told Rising Kashmir that these things should be taken in positive way because these things are not good for the environment of the state.

“We are not concerned about the loss of this business as this is the great initiative by the government,” Khan said.

Khan added that infact plastic bags should also ban in the valley.

The banned articles are disposable plates, cups, bowls, tumblers spoons, forks and knives.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Non-Biodegradable Material (Management Handling & Disposal) Act 2007, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, after consultations with the prescribed Authority (Jammu and Kashmir State Pollution Control Board) hereby bans completely, the following articles made of on- biodegradable material listed in Schedule-I of the said Act, within the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” the notification issued by Commissioner/ Secretary to Government Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

“This notification shall be deemed to have in force after one month from the date of its publication in the Government Gazette,” the notification reads.

On 28 November owing to the sensitive ecology and preservation of the environment, Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed the state government to strictly ensure that there is a complete prohibition of plastic in the state.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gitta Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar had remarked that plastic should be stopped and the authorities shall ensure that in view of the ecological sensitivity there is no entry of plastic in the state.

