KTMF hails JK Bank assurance on relief for flood hit traders

Srinagar:
The Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) president Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan has welcomed the JK Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed for his assurance that the 2014 flood hit traders would soon get their insurance claims.
Khan who also heads the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) said this after several meeting with the JK Bank Chairman. “He (Chairman) assured that the issue of insurance claims of flood affected traders was being resolved and that the traders will soon get relief,” Khan said in a handout.
The KTMF Media Head Farhan Kitab said the federation had constituted a special team to pursue the cases after the devastating floods. Kitab said any traders having queries with regard to the insurance or need any assistance in banking related issues may feel free to contact the following no:9419010350,9419002929,9419052150 or mail at ktmf@outlook.com. (KNS)
0 Comment(s)