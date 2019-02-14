KTMF delegation discuss concerns with chairman J&K Bank

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 13:
A delegation of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation Wednesday called on the J&K Bank Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed at the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters.
The spokesperson of Bank said the delegation led by the President KTMF Mohammad Sadiq Baqal discussed a range of issues faced by the business community in presence of the Bank’s Executive Presidents P K Tickoo, R K Chibber, Abdul Rashid Sheigan, Presidents, Arun Gandotra, Mohammad Maqbool Lone and Mohammad Younis Pattoo.
According to the spokesperson welcoming the delegation Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed said, “Every communication is incomplete without the response or feedback and that is what makes meetings like these very important for us as a bank. We get proper and unadulterated feedback directly from our valuable customers and credible people of our society. And we will take your criticism as well as appreciation as part of our learning for making this institution healthy and vibrant to stay ahead of its times.”
The delegation apprised the chairman about various issues pertaining to the business community like insurance, collaterals to business loans and the need for expeditious sanctioning of various loans, especially to the youth. The delegation underlined the difficulties faced by relatively smaller shopkeepers in getting credit facilities from the bank.
The difficulties faced by the pensioners were also highlighted by the visiting delegation.
The Chairman issued on the spot instructions for redressal of issues highlighted by the delegation. The Chairman impressed upon the need of creating a simplified complaint registration system enabling people to convey their grievances in an easy and convenient manner.
He said, “It is extremely important that we remain sensitive to the difficulties faced by our customers and the only way to stay close to our customers is to provide them a convenient channel of communication for expression of their issues”.
The Chairman directed President Credit to have a look at the schemes targeted at the youth of the state, adding, “The youth of the state have always been a priority for the bank and we have been at the forefront in their engagement directly through recruitments and indirectly through various credit products.” The Bank is again going for a massive recruitment drive in the coming days, he highlighted.
The bank executives assured the delegation that bank is open to discuss insurance related matters in case of pending claims even when it has already started to settle genuine claims in favour of the beneficiaries.
Acknowledging the concerns of the delegation the bank executives made it clear that all genuine grievances shall be looked into as customer convenience is paramount for the bank.
Other office bearers of KTMF included general secretary Shahid Ahmad Mir, Senior vice-president Hilal Ahmad, Chief Co-coordinator Haji Nisar. The delegation expressed their gratitude to the chairman for issuing on-spot instructions to the concerned regarding issues facing the business community.