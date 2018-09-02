KTK demands action against BJP leaders for harassing women activists

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Zamrooda Habib Chairperson Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen has demanded stern action against BJP men harassing their women activists.
In a statement, Zamrooda said nobody will be allowed to exploit any woman.
She said chanting the ‘hallow’ slogan of Bati Bachave has been exposed.
She said the woman leader of Jammu BJP women wing Priya Jaral has shown her extra ordinary courage by exposing the BJP who harass their women activists.
“It is highly condemnable but more than that and shameful act to exploit women in the name of promotions.”
Zamrooda said it is a black spot on BJP in the name of Bati Bachave, Nari Shakti Matru Vandna slogans the innocent women are inducted in the party and then abused and sexually harassed by male members.
She furthers said that it was shocking and painful to watch the video where Priya Jaral was seen helplessly moving around BJP male leaders for help.
“We have no personal enmity with BJP but any party or organization, person or persons will not be allowed to abuse or harass any woman. We will raise our concerns strongly. We ask our sister Priya Jaral to expose the names of these exploiters to save other sisters from humiliation, exploitation and sexual harassment. We also ask State Women’s Commission to take the matter very serious as no women in J&K are safe in the hands of these people,” she said.