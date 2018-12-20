KSI holds spiritual function

Srinagar, Dec 18:
Kashmir Society International (KSI) held a Sufi function here in which Sufi singers recited the poetry of Sheikh ul Aalam (RA), Shamas Faqir, Sheikh Amin of Ajar.
Chairman KSI, Khawaja Farooq Renzu expressed his gratitude that Sheikh Amin of Ajar who has spiritual caliber made it possible along with his learned campaign to reach Srinagar from Ajar. In a statement he said Kashmir is name of a proud civilization of spiritual Sufiyat. He said arrival of such iconic Peer-e- Tareeqat Qalandaria to Srinagar is a good omen for best days of Kashmir.
“He is in process of prayers round the clock for spiritual protection of Kashmir, on mountains, pastures, dense forests and caves. He always remains surrounded by thousands of devotees who get spiritual blessing through windows of Tasawuf and Sufiyat,” Renzu said in a statement.