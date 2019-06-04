KSECT holds Iftaar party

June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Sikh Education & Charitable Trust (KSECT) arranged an Iftaar party for Muslims here in a local hotel.

In a statement issued here KSECT spokesperson said eminent personalities including National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Altaf Bukhari, Shah Faesal and Muhammad Dilawar Mir were present on the occasion. The party was arranged by Kashmir Sikh Education and Charitable Trust in the presence of its chairmanship Baldev singh Raina and other members. The party was also attended by many other social activists.

“In Kashmir there is no discrimination on the bases of religion. We share each other’s feelings. We celebrate all the festivals and special occasions together,” said a Muslim youth while thanking Sikh brothers for their love and affection.

This Iftaar party was specially arranged in order to fascinate Muslim brothers and to bring happiness between the two communities.

On this occasion well know Sikh personalities including APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Dr Bikram Singh, Santpal Singh, Balvinder Singh were also present.