Kreeri gunfight: Two militants reportedly killed, police says gunfight on 

Published at October 25, 2018 02:29 PM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants were reportedly killed Thursday in a gunfight with the government forces at Athoora area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

News agency GNS quoted a police officer saying that two militants were killed in the gunfight. However, identity of slain militants is being ascertained.

Police spokesperson, however said that the gunfight was going on.

“No militant body has been yet recovered. Social media updates depicting dead bodies of militants are frivolous. Citizens are requested not to pay heed to rumours,” Police wrote on twitter.

The gunfight erupted between militants and government forces at Athoora following a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF launched in the village.

 

