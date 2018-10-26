Kreeri gunfight: Slain militant identified as teenager from Khanpora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
One of the two militants killed in a gunfight in Athoora area of Kreeri has been identified as a teenager from Khanpora in Baramulla.
Police said one of the slain militants has been identified as Akeel Sofi of Khanpora Baramulla.
"He had recently joined the terrorist ranks," police said in a statement.
On Thursday two militants were killed during a day-long gunfight with the government forces at Athoora, Kreeri.
Police said the identity of the other militant was being ascertained.