Kreeri gunfight: Mobile internet service snapped in Baramulla, Sopore

Authorities Thursday suspended mobile internet service in north Kashmir's Baramulla district following a gunfight at Athoora area of Kreeri.
The mobile internet service was also suspended in Sopore.
Earlier, gunfight erupted between militants and government forces at Athoora.
A top police official said Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the village following specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.
He said as the firces were zeroing in on the target location, the hiding militants opened fire on the government forces, triggering off an encounter.
"Two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area,” he said.
