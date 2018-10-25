About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kreeri gunfight: Mobile internet service snapped in Baramulla, Sopore

Published at October 25, 2018 10:46 AM 0Comment(s)1974views


Kreeri gunfight: Mobile internet service snapped in Baramulla, Sopore

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities Thursday suspended mobile internet service in north Kashmir's Baramulla district following a gunfight at Athoora area of Kreeri.

The mobile internet service was also suspended in Sopore.

Earlier, gunfight erupted between militants and government forces at Athoora.

A top police official said Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the village following specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.

He said as the firces were zeroing in on the target location, the hiding militants opened fire on the government forces, triggering off an encounter.

"Two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area,” he said.

More details to follow

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top