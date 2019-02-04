Kreeri family alleges their new-born died of 'blower heat' at GB Pant hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar
A female new-born from Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died allegedly due to blower heat in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GB Pant Hospital Srinagar on Sunday evening.
The five-days-old baby, who was born at a private hospital in Srinagar, had developed complications following which she was taken to GB Pant Hospital for treatment.
"We admitted the child on 2 February. On that evening, I was asked to enter the ICU where I was shocked to see the baby’s skin which had turned red," uncle of the deceased child told Rising Kashmir.
However, the baby was declared dead on Sunday evening with family alleging negligence on part of doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital.
The family also alleged that the hospital administration denied them an ambulance to take their dead neonate child home. However, they were provided a vehcile (not ambulance) in which they took their dead child home.
They demanded investigation into the matter and stern action against the erring staff.
Rising Kashmir tried to contact Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Kanwarjit Singh. However, he was not available for immediate comments.
(Representational picture)