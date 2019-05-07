KPs vote in special booths, hope for return to homeland

May 07, 2019 | PTI

Living miles away from their native place for the past three decades, displaced Kashmiri Pandits Monday voted with the hope for peaceful return to their homeland.

"We want peace to return to south Kashmir so that composite culture of Kashmiriyat can flourish," 65-year-old Pyara Lal Pandita, who hailed from Pulwama district of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency said after casting vote at a special polling station here.

The third and last phase polling for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency took place in Pulwama and Shopian districts on Monday. Polling was staggered in the constituency due to security reasons.

Kashmiri Pandits, who have been voting in exile for the past three decades in Jammu, Delhi and Udhampur for their native assembly and parliamentary constituencies, say the situation in Kashmir is getting worse due to “rampant radicalization and militancy”, weakening the possibility of their return to and rehabilitation in Kashmir Valley.

Arvind Koul, who hails from Shopian, says his community members cannot return to their homeland unless and until there is the restoration of "composite culture (Kashmiriyat) and humanity (insaniyat) as existed before the emergence of terrorism in the valley" in 1989-1990.

For 21-year-old Sunita Bhat from Tral of south Kashmir, "Peace and security are first and foremost conditions for settlement of a minority community."

"The government should consider these before formulating a rehabilitation policy," she said.

Some Kashmiri Pandits staged demonstrations outside a special polling station here on Monday after they found their names missing from the voter list.

The Election Commission set up 21 special polling stations for Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu, one in Udhampur and four in Delhi to ensure their participation in the democratic process.