KPs launch political party , resolve to fight justice

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmiri Pandits have floated a new political party Kashmiri Pandit Political Action Committee (KPPAC) with senior Supreme Court Advocate Ashok Bhan as Chairman. In a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of the party said that the political party was founded on the auspicious day of Navreh. Announcing the formation of the party with a team of fifteen member Executive, the coordinators MK Machama and Sunil Kaul Khan said, "After having wide consultations with representatives of KP socio-cultural associations and the youth leaders it was unanimously resolved to launch a political action committee to fight for justice, reversal of ethnic cleansing inflicted and for human rights of the threatened people, the Kashmiri Pandits purged by terrorists from their homeland." They further said that it is the firm resolve of the KPPAC that Kashmiris Pandits, the aborigines shall return back to the Valley on their terms.

The spokesperson said that a team of young coordinators namely Abbinow Talashi, Virender Kachroo, Satish Mahaldar, Sunil Bhat and Arun Peer will help KPPAC to reach out to Banglore, Pune and Hyderabad based KPs social groups and entrepreneurs to strengthen the committee. The spokesperson also said that they shall reach out to American, Canadian and European political associations of KPs for their support.