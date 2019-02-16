KPPA expresses resentment over ‘selective’ approach of Info deptt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 15:
Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) Friday expressed resentment and anger against the State’s Information department for allowing “selected few” photographers to cover Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s press conference here.
A KPPA spokesman questioned the issuance of accreditation cards by the Information department saying what use were these cards if the accredited journalists could not attend and cover events like the press conference of the Home Minister.
The KPPA appealed the government to look into the working of the State’s Information department, which had become totally defunct and was taking orders and appeasing a select few journalists.