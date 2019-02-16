About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rajnath visit

KPPA expresses resentment over ‘selective’ approach of Info deptt

Published at February 16, 2019 12:34 AM 0Comment(s)276views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 15:

Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) Friday expressed resentment and anger against the State’s Information department for allowing “selected few” photographers to cover Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s press conference here.
A KPPA spokesman questioned the issuance of accreditation cards by the Information department saying what use were these cards if the accredited journalists could not attend and cover events like the press conference of the Home Minister.
The KPPA appealed the government to look into the working of the State’s Information department, which had become totally defunct and was taking orders and appeasing a select few journalists.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top