KPPA condemns roughing up of RK lensman

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) Monday condemned the action of Jammu and Kashmir Police for manhandling a photojournalist and breaking of his camera while he was performing his professional obligations.
KPPA condemned the Police action of roughing up of Rising Kashmir photojournalist, Farooq Shah and breaking of his equipment.
The statement said Shah was only performing his professional obligation while covering a protest at Barzulla.
The statement said seeing Shah capturing his video, the policeman turned and not only roughed up the Rising Kashmir photojournalist but also broke his camera to erase the footage.
The statement said this was highly condemnable action of the Jammu and Kashmir Police but added that such incidents would not stop the photojournalist community from performing its duties with professionalism.
Shah was beaten up by Jammu Kashmir Police near Barzullah Bridge in Srinagar while he was carrying out his professional duties.
Pertinently, the locals are demanding to hand over the dead body of a deceased militant who was killed with the government forces early this month in district Kupwara.