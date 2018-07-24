KPPA condemns police action

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 23:
The Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) Monday condemned the action of Jammu and Kashmir Police for manhandling a photojournalist and breaking his camera while he was performing his professional obligations.
In a statement issued here, KPPA condemned the Police action of roughing up of Rising Kashmir photojournalist, Farooq Shah and breaking his equipment. The statement said Shah was only performing his professional obligation while covering a protest at Barzulla. The statement said seeing Shah capturing his video, the policeman turned violent and not only roughed up the photojournalist but also broke his camera to erase the footage. The statement said this was highly condemnable action of the Police and added such incidents would not stop the photojournalist community from performing its duties with professionalism.