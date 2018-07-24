About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KPPA condemns police action

Published at July 24, 2018 01:39 AM 0Comment(s)27views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 23:

 The Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) Monday condemned the action of Jammu and Kashmir Police for manhandling a photojournalist and breaking his camera while he was performing his professional obligations.
In a statement issued here, KPPA condemned the Police action of roughing up of Rising Kashmir photojournalist, Farooq Shah and breaking his equipment. The statement said Shah was only performing his professional obligation while covering a protest at Barzulla. The statement said seeing Shah capturing his video, the policeman turned violent and not only roughed up the photojournalist but also broke his camera to erase the footage. The statement said this was highly condemnable action of the Police and added such incidents would not stop the photojournalist community from performing its duties with professionalism.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top