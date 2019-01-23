KPPA condemns forces action, showering photojournalists with pellets

Srinagar:
Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) on Tuesday condemned forces action on photojournalists—who were showered with pellets while carrying out their professional duties.
In a statement issued here, KPPA said that the said the photo journalists visited the gunfight spot in Shopian to carry out their professional duties. “…but they were showered with pellets from a close range,” it said.
“KPPA believes that the oft-repeated assault on the photojournalists is uncalled for and employing such tactics by the government forces won’t deter us from carrying out our professional duties,” the statement said.
The association also urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh to look into the matter and order a magisterial enquiry into the incident followed by strict action against the erring personnel. Kashmir Video Journalists Association (KVJA) also condemned the attack on journalists in Shopian. “This has become a routine that journalists while performing their professional duties are either thrashed or at time showered with pellets,” KVJA statement said.