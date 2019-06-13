KPC pays tribute to RK founder Shujaat Bukhari

June 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Kashmir Press Club Thursday convened a meeting and paid tributes to prominent journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari, the founding editor of Rising Kashmir.

Bukhari along with his two personal security officers was killed by unidentified gunmen outside newspaper officer at Press enclave in Srinagar on 14 July 2018

The management committee panel and representatives from various functional media associations of the valley expressed condolences in meeting.

Special prayers were offered for the departed soul while many of the attendees remembered Shujaat Bukhari as a brilliant journalist and above all a kind soul.

The members recalled that the slain journalist rose from a reporter to an editor of a newspaper by his sheer hard work.

During the meeting the club reiterated its demand for legal closure of the case.

It demanded the police should file charge sheet so that it doesn’t pass like other mysterious killings of Kashmir journalists.

Bukhari was the eighteenth journalist who fell to bullets in the last three decades of conflict in Kashmir.

It was also highlighted that the journalists in Kashmir continue to deliver their professional duties in very difficult circumstances.