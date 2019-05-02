About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

KP trader returns to Valley after 29 years, says no place like Kashmir

A Kashmiri Pandit, who had to leave the Valley in 1990, returned to his homeland after 29 years and resumed his trade in Srinagar on Wednesday.
There is no place like Kashmir, he said.
Roshan Lal Mawa got a rousing welcome by Kashmiri Muslim traders at Zainakadal — a commercial hub.
The traders honoured him with 'dastarbandi' (tying of a white headgear).
"This is the highest honour I have received in my life. I have travelled across the country but there is no place like Kashmir. Kashmiriyat is alive and kicking," Mawa told reporters.
"The brotherhood between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits is intact,” he said.
Mawa said he had to leave Kashmir after he was shot at four times at his shop on Oct 13, 1990, and thereafter he settled in Delhi.
"I have business in Delhi, I have a nice house there. But the longing to be back among my people made me spend these 29 years in sighs and sobs," he said.
Asked if other Kashmiri Pandits should also return, Mawa said they should look for opportunities.
"Ninety nine per cent Kashmiris are humane. There could be one per cent who might have a different idea but I am at peace that I have come back. I am happy."
Many local businessmen, Kashmiri Muslims, had assembled at Mawa's shop to welcome him and make him feel at home.
His son Sandeep Mawa heads an organisation — J&K Reconciliation Front — which has started a process of reconciliation between communities in Kashmir.
"We have started this initiative to bring back the migrants so that all people of Kashmir — Pandits, Muslims, Sikhs — live in harmony.
"They say, charity begins at home. I convinced my father to return to Kashmir despite him being shot at four times and our three building set afire in 1990," he added.

 

Latest News

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

Mehbooba lashes out at Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa

May 01 | Agencies
Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

Tribunal serves show-cause notice to JKLF

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

Man rides donkey to file nomination, booked under Prevention of Cruelt ...

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

Police launches 24x7 helpline for women in Srinagar

May 01 | Agencies
Dismissed BSF jawan

Dismissed BSF jawan's nomination papers rejected

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

Pak holds talks with IMF delegation on bailout package

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

Naxal attack act of cowardice and desperation: Rajnath

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

Congress destroyed joint resistance to BJP in JK: PDP

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

DSEK revokes new school timing in Srinagar Municipal Limits

May 01 | Riyaz Bhat
15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

Half of World Heritage glaciers may disappear by 2100: Study

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

Naxals torch 25 vehicles of road construction firm in Gadchiroli

May 01 | Agencies
BJP disapprove Sena

BJP disapprove Sena's demand for ban on Burqas

May 01 | Agencies
PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

PDP betrayed Pulwama people: Omar

May 01 | Javid Sofi
Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

Govt lifts civil traffic restrictions on Bla-Sgr highway

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

Two boys injured as shell goes off in Kulgam village

May 01 | Agencies
New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

New round of US-Taliban talks to start in Doha: Taliban

May 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

May 01 | RK Online Desk
UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

UN decision on Masood Azhar sanction likely today

May 01 | Press Trust of India
Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

May 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 19 youth from Pulwama villages

May 01 | Javid Sofi
China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

May 01 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

KP trader returns to Valley after 29 years, says no place like Kashmir

              

A Kashmiri Pandit, who had to leave the Valley in 1990, returned to his homeland after 29 years and resumed his trade in Srinagar on Wednesday.
There is no place like Kashmir, he said.
Roshan Lal Mawa got a rousing welcome by Kashmiri Muslim traders at Zainakadal — a commercial hub.
The traders honoured him with 'dastarbandi' (tying of a white headgear).
"This is the highest honour I have received in my life. I have travelled across the country but there is no place like Kashmir. Kashmiriyat is alive and kicking," Mawa told reporters.
"The brotherhood between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits is intact,” he said.
Mawa said he had to leave Kashmir after he was shot at four times at his shop on Oct 13, 1990, and thereafter he settled in Delhi.
"I have business in Delhi, I have a nice house there. But the longing to be back among my people made me spend these 29 years in sighs and sobs," he said.
Asked if other Kashmiri Pandits should also return, Mawa said they should look for opportunities.
"Ninety nine per cent Kashmiris are humane. There could be one per cent who might have a different idea but I am at peace that I have come back. I am happy."
Many local businessmen, Kashmiri Muslims, had assembled at Mawa's shop to welcome him and make him feel at home.
His son Sandeep Mawa heads an organisation — J&K Reconciliation Front — which has started a process of reconciliation between communities in Kashmir.
"We have started this initiative to bring back the migrants so that all people of Kashmir — Pandits, Muslims, Sikhs — live in harmony.
"They say, charity begins at home. I convinced my father to return to Kashmir despite him being shot at four times and our three building set afire in 1990," he added.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;