KP group hails Pak Govt

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Kashmiri Pandit group Save Sharda Committee Kashmir (SSCK) has hailed Pakistan government for reopening Sharda Peeth pilgrimage route.

Head and founder of SSCK Ravinder Pandita in a statement said Pakistan government has in principle agreed to reopening of the Sharda Peeth temple and formal decision shall be conveyed to Indian government shortly.

“We are hopeful that our struggle for reopening of Sharda Peeth will come to a logical end and that all shankracharya followers benefit from its re-opening,” he said.

Pandita appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord approval for annual Sharda pilgrimage as well.